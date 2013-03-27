TORONTO, March 27 Canadian fund manager AGF
Management Ltd said on Wednesday its profit dipped in
the first quarter compared with a year earlier, but improvement
is expected as investors return to equities and the U.S. economy
climbs out of the doldrums.
Net income from continuing operations fell 9.8 percent to
C$15.6 million ($15.3 million) in the first quarter that ended
Feb. 28, from C$17.3 million a year earlier. Assets under
management slumped 17.9 percent to C$39.3 billion in the
quarter.
But earnings per share were higher than expected at 17
Canadian cents. Analysts' average forecast was 14 Canadian cents
a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
AGF Chief Executive Blake Goldring said he expects a swing
back into equity investing will boost his company, an equity
specialist.
"The U.S. is leading the way out of the financial crisis and
there is a sense of optimism for advisors, investors and across
industry stakeholders," Goldring said in a statement.
"Given AGF's competitive strength and focus on global equity
investing, we believe we are well positioned to benefit from a
return of investor confidence and strength of the equity market
over the long-term."
The company said it received a letter during the quarter
from Canadian tax authorities, the Canada Revenue Agency,
relating to the transfer pricing and allocation of income
between a Canadian and foreign subsidiary within AGF.
"The CRA may proceed to issue related notices of
reassessments for tax years 2005, 2006 and 2007. The Company
strongly disagrees with the CRA's position and will rebut any
formal assessment if an assessment is issued to the Company,"
AGF said in a statement.