Aug 5 Aggreko Plc
* H1 revenue 768 million stg
* Profit before tax down 9 percent to 132 million stg
* Reported results reflect significant adverse impact from
currency translation
* Interim dividend 9.4 penceper share
* Group revenue up 1 percent to 768 million stg
* Trading profit falls 10 percent to 142 million stg
* Says sees strong growth in emea and americas
* Contract wins include 120mw libya, 50mw senegal, 42mw
philippines and 170mw summer peak shaving in saudi arabia and
oman
* Continue to expect underlying trading profit for full year
to be similar to 2013
