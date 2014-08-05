Aug 5 Aggreko Plc

* H1 revenue 768 million stg

* Profit before tax down 9 percent to 132 million stg

* Reported results reflect significant adverse impact from currency translation

* Interim dividend 9.4 penceper share

* Group revenue up 1 percent to 768 million stg

* Trading profit falls 10 percent to 142 million stg

* Says sees strong growth in emea and americas

* Contract wins include 120mw libya, 50mw senegal, 42mw philippines and 170mw summer peak shaving in saudi arabia and oman

* Continue to expect underlying trading profit for full year to be similar to 2013