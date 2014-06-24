BRIEF-Astrazeneca signs deal with Circassia over Almirall's products
* Astrazeneca enters into a strategic collaboration with Circassia for the development and commercialization of Tudorza and Duaklir in the United States
June 24 Aggreko Plc :
* Will supply a 10 MW interim power solution to Moma Mineral Sands mine in north-east of Mozambique, owned and operated by Ireland's Kenmare Resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Britain's Tullow Oil Plc said on Friday it would raise about 607 million pounds ($748 million) through a rights issue of 466.9 million shares as it look to reduce debt.
* Unite students accommodation fund ('usaf') acquires property under development in durham