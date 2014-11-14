LONDON Nov 14 Aggreko Plc

* Trading since our interim results in august has been in line with our expectations

* Underlying group revenue in q3 was 6% ahead of same period last year, with reported revenues significantly impacted by adverse currency movements, decreasing by 3%

* Americas business grew a healthy 15% year on year in q3, despite a slow temperature control season for our north american business

* Europe, middle east and africa (emea) business grew 4%, with local business continuing to deliver growth

* Emea power projects revenue was flat year on year, with a comparative which included over 200mw of gas capacity coming online in mozambique and cote d'ivoire

* 120Mw contract in libya is fully operational again after a one month interruption, following a review of security situation

* Asia, pacific and australia (apac) revenue was 9% lower; this reflects impact of slowdown in mining sector on our australian business, and volume and pricing pressure in indonesia

* Emea business has recently completed acquisition of golden triangle generators limited, a power rental business in uk with revenue of around £3 million

* Continue to expect underlying trading profit for full year to be similar to 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)