LONDON Nov 14 Aggreko Plc
* Trading since our interim results in august has been in
line with our expectations
* Underlying group revenue in q3 was 6% ahead of same period
last year, with reported revenues significantly impacted by
adverse currency movements, decreasing by 3%
* Americas business grew a healthy 15% year on year in q3,
despite a slow temperature control season for our north american
business
* Europe, middle east and africa (emea) business grew 4%,
with local business continuing to deliver growth
* Emea power projects revenue was flat year on year, with a
comparative which included over 200mw of gas capacity coming
online in mozambique and cote d'ivoire
* 120Mw contract in libya is fully operational again after a
one month interruption, following a review of security situation
* Asia, pacific and australia (apac) revenue was 9% lower;
this reflects impact of slowdown in mining sector on our
australian business, and volume and pricing pressure in
indonesia
* Emea business has recently completed acquisition of golden
triangle generators limited, a power rental business in uk with
revenue of around £3 million
* Continue to expect underlying trading profit for full year
to be similar to 2013
