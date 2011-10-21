* Sees full-year pretax profit of at least 320 mln stg

LONDON, Oct 21 British group Aggreko , the world's biggest provider of temporary power, raised its full-year profit outlook on the back of strong trading at both its business units.

The company said on Friday it expects to report full-year pretax profit of at least 320 million pounds ($502 million), up from prior estimates of about 315 million pounds.

That is also above analysts' estimates for a full-year pretax profit of 317.3 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Headline revenue in the third quarter rose 13 percent, helped by a 20 percent increase at the company's International Power business, which provides temporary power stations mainly to developing countries.

"We have good momentum going into the fourth quarter," Chief Executive Rupert Soames said in a statement.

Shares in the company closed at 1,704 pence on Thursday, valuing the business at about 4.6 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.638 British Pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Julie Crust)