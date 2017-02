LONDON Dec 17 Aggreko PLC : * 2012 performance in line with expectations * Earnings per share to grow by at least 15% * Reported group revenues for the year are expected to be in the region of £1.6

billion (up 13%), * Profit before tax and amortisation is expected to be around £365 million (up

12%) * Order intake in Q4 has been stronger than in Q3, with around 220 mw of new

contracts signed to date * Expect to end the year with net debt of around £620 million * Difficult to provide a definitive view of the likely pattern of trading in