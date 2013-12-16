Dec 16 Aggreko PLC : * Full year results likely to be slightly ahead of expectations * Strong cash generation with net debt around £200 million lower than prior

year * Provider of temporary power for the 2014 fifa world cup and Glasgow 2014

commonwealth games * Group revenues 2013 will be around 3% higher and trading profit will be at

similar levels to 2012 * Reported group revenues for the year are expected to be around £1.57 billion,

similar to last year * Profit before tax and amortisation is expected to be at least £335 million. * Now expect fleet capital expenditure around £215 million in 2013 and about

