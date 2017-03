LONDON Oct 31 Aggreko, the world's biggest temporary power provider, said on Friday its incoming chief executive Chris Weston would join the company earlier than expected.

The company, which has been without a CEO since Rupert Soames left to join outsourcing firm Serco in April, said Weston would commence his new role on Jan. 2 next year.

Weston, who is currently the managing director of the international downstream division at Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica, will be replaced by Ian Peters. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by David Holmes)