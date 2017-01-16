Jan 16 Aggreko Plc, the world's largest
temporary power provider, said it had been awarded extensions on
contracts totalling about 388 megawatts in Argentina, marking a
crucial win to help it meet annual profit targets.
The British company, whose kits power major events and cover
electricity shortfalls, said the Argentinian government had
extended its fixed site contract of 174 megawatts until Dec. 31,
2017.
Additionally, standby contracts of 214 megawatts had been
extended till the end of February or March 2017, it added.
The contract win comes amid a tough period for Aggreko,
which said late last year that it was reviewing the value of its
North American fleet of oil and gas rental generators after
further weakness in that market hit its quarterly revenue.
Analysts had then raised concerns about its 2017 profit, as
Aggreko said it had bid for a 200 megawatt contract in Argentina
at a "significant discount to the historic pricing".
On Monday, Aggreko did not give any further detail regarding
pricing on its contract extensions beyond saying that they had
been priced in line with its expectations.
The extensions replace earlier contracts of 450 megawatt
that made Argentina the company's single largest market.
