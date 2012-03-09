(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text.)

* FY 2011 sales 14 pct to 1.40 bln stg, slightly above views

* Pretax profit up 6 pct to 327 mln stg, beats views

* Sees another year of good growth in 2012, but cautious on H2

* Ups fleet 2012 capex by 30 mln stg to about 350 mln stg

LONDON, March 9 Britain's Aggreko , the world's biggest temporary power provider, reported a higher full-year profit helped by growing demand from developing countries, and said it was on track for further growth in 2012.

Aggreko said on Friday it was confident of strong growth in the first half of 2012, but added that it was 'more cautious' about the second half, given tougher comparatives.

"Our International Power Projects business has had very strong order intake in the first two months of the year, with almost 300 MW of new orders taken so far, mainly in Africa, Asia and the Middle East," the company said in a statement.

Aggreko added that it plans to spend 350 million pounds ($553.6 million) on fleet capital expenditure in 2012, 30 million more than it previously said it would spend.

Rising power demand in developing countries, where supply remains hamstrung by a lack of financing and the time required to install permanent capacity, has pushed up demand for services provided by companies like Aggreko and market number two APR Energy.

Pretax profit for 2011 rose 6 percent to 327 million pounds, slightly above estimates of 324.7 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts.

Sales at Aggreko, which will provide temporary power for the London Olympics later this year, rose 14 percent higher to 1.40 billion pounds, also marginally above estimates of 1.38 billion.

Shares in the company, which have risen nearly 50 percent over the past year, closed at 2,225 pence on Thursday, valuing the business at nearly 6 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.6323 British pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Paul Sandle)