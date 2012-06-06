(Adds details, quotes)
By Agnieszka Flak
JOHANNESBURG, June 6 Brtiain's Aggreko
and its local joint-venture partner Shanduka Group will supply
107 megawatts of gas-fired power to Mozambique and South Africa,
the company said on Wednesday, helping to plug electricity
shortages in the region.
Countries in southern Africa have been struggling to meet
fast-rising demand for power, with the next two years seen as
particularly tight until new power plants start coming online.
South Africa's national grid nearly collapsed in 2008,
forcing mines and smelters to shut for days. The crisis cost
Africa's biggest economy billions of dollars in lost output and
hit its neighbours who depend on South Africa for power supply.
Aggreko, the world's biggest temporary power provider, has
signed power purchase deals with South African power utility
Eskom and Mozambique's Electricidade de Mocambique (EDM) to
supply electricity from the third quarter of this year until
July 2014. Eskom will buy 92 MW and EDM the remaining 15 MW.
Rupert Soames, Aggreko's chief executive, said he saw
opportunities to replicate the project in the region.
Aggreko could sell power to utilities or directly to private
customers, including mines.
As part of the Eskom/EDM deal, valued at $250 million over
two years, Aggreko will build gas interconnections, a substation
and a 275 kV transmission line. Part of the infrastructure will
go to EDM at the end of the contract.
The gas used in the plant, to be based at the Ressano Garcia
border between South Africa and Mozambique, is part of gas given
to Mozambique as a royalty by petrochemicals group Sasol
, which is operating the onshore Pande/Temane gas
fields.
Soames said the gas-fired power was more expensive than
electricity generated by Eskom's own coal-fired power plants,
but declined to give details.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Jon
Loades-Carter)