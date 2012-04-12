* Q1 underlying group sales up 21 percent
* Both local and IPP business units have strong Q1
* Sees another year of good growth in 2012
(Adds details)
LONDON, April 12 Britain's Aggreko, the
world's biggest temporary power provider, said underlying
revenue had risen by more than 20 percent in the first three
months of the year, putting it on track for further growth in
2012.
The company, which provides generators to cover electricity
shortfalls or power live events, on Thursday said sales at both
its Local and International Power Projects (IPP) businesses had
risen 21 percent in the first quarter.
Aggreko added that order intake at its IPP business remained
strong, with a further 150 megawatt (MW) of new projects secured
since March, when it reported 2011 profits ahead of
expectations.
"International Power Projects has made an encouraging start
to the year; strong order intake coupled with a healthy prospect
pipeline means we expect to deliver strong growth for the year
as a whole," the company said.
It also said the current environment at its Local business
unit remained favourable and that trading was supported by the
upcoming London Olympics, a contract valued at about 50 million
pounds ($79.5 million).
Aggreko has in the past powered other high-profile sporting
events, including the soccer World Cup, the Vancouver Winter
Olympics and the Asian Games in 2010.
Separately, the company announced a 100 MW contract in the
Dominican Republic valued at about $80 million over two years.
Shares in the company closed at 2,159 pence on Wednesday,
valuing the business at about 5.7 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6288 British pounds)
(Reporting by Adveith Nair)