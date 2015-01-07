LONDON Jan 7 Aggreko, the world's biggest temporary power provider, said it expected a small increase in its 2014 trading profit after negotiating a contract in Argentina which included a settlement on an outstanding debt.

The British firm, whose kit powers major events and covers electricity shortfalls, said the debt settlement related to a contract win with Energia Argentina.

The company also said it won an extension to a contract in Ivory Coast.

