LONDON Dec 16 Aggreko, the British company that will provide temporary power for next year's soccer World Cup, said its full-year results would beat analysts' expectations, sending its shares more than 7 percent higher on Monday.

The company, whose equipment powers major events and covers electricity shortfalls, said underlying revenue for the year to Dec. 31 would be around 3 percent higher due to strong trading by its contract hire business.

Aggreko, which has also been selected as temporary power provider for next year's Commonwealth Games in Scotland, said it now expected to generate at least 335 million pounds ($545.3 million) in profit before tax and amortisation.

Analysts had forecast Aggreko's 2013 pretax profit to be around 331 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Aggreko's shares rose more than 7 percent in morning trade and were 5.8 percent higher at 1,604 pence at 1014 GMT, the biggest gainer among FTSE 100 blue-chip shares.

World Cup organiser FIFA said on Monday Aggreko would provide temporary power for the championship's 12 host cities in Brazil and the international broadcast centre in Rio de Janeiro.

"It's been a reassuring end to the year from Aggreko," said David Brockton, an analyst at Liberum Capital, which had predicted the firm would generate pretax profit of just under 330 million pounds.

Shares in Aggreko have fallen 6.7 percent since the start of the year, compared with a 9.6 percent rise in the FTSE 100.

Peel Hunt analyst Andrew Nussey raised his 2013 pretax profit forecast to 340 million pounds from 330 million pounds, and said the company's profit upgrade would support the shares.

He retained his estimate for 2014 of 305 million pounds.

Aggreko said underlying revenue should rise by about 8 percent in its Europe, Middle East and Africa division and by about 7 percent in the Americas.

But revenue was expected to fall by around 2 percent in its power projects business, which charges customers both for generating capacity and the electricity produced mainly in emerging markets, and by 7 percent in Asia due to the expiry of contracts with Tokyo Electric Power Company.

Aggreko said strong cash generation and lower capital expenditure were expected to reduce net debt by 200 million pounds. Net debt was 593 million pounds at the end of 2012, Thomson Reuters data showed.