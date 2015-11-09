LONDON Nov 9 British temporary power provider
Aggreko said it expected challenging market conditions
to endure for the rest of the year as it reported a 7 percent
drop in third-quarter underlying revenue.
The group, which provides generators for industrial
customers and utilities, said the revenue trend seen in the
second half would be broadly similar to that seen in the first,
when underlying revenue fell 2 percent to 781 million
pounds($1.18 billion).
Chief Executive Chris Weston said Aggreko had made an
encouraging start to a restructuring plan announced in August,
and it was sticking to its guidance for 2015 pretax profit of
between 250 and 270 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6637 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)