LONDON, March 7 Aggreko PLC : * Board is recommending an increase in the dividend of 15% * Local business reported revenues up 23% and trading profit up 41%. * Expectations for the year as a whole remain unchanged from previous guidance * Trading continues to be subdued in Power Projects and is likely to remain so in the first half * Recent weeks there has been some improvement in the prospect pipeline * Profit before tax, pre-exceptional items, up 11 pct to 365 mln stg