LONDON Aug 1 Temporary power provider Aggreko reported a 5 percent increase in underlying first-half revenues on Thursday, driven by a strong performance in its American operations.

Aggreko said rental revenue grew in the UK and Middle East but demand was weak in many countries in continental Europe.

The British company said trading at its power projects business, which operates temporary power plants, was subdued in the six months to June 30 but was expected a pick up in the second half thanks to increased revenues from gas projects.

"Our expectations for the full year remain unchanged," Chief Executive Rupert Soames said in a statement.

Aggreko said it would pay an interim dividend of 9.11 pence per share, an increase of 10 percent on same period last year.