LONDON Aug 1 Temporary power provider Aggreko
reported a 5 percent increase in underlying first-half
revenues on Thursday, driven by a strong performance in its
American operations.
Aggreko said rental revenue grew in the UK and Middle East
but demand was weak in many countries in continental Europe.
The British company said trading at its power projects
business, which operates temporary power plants, was subdued in
the six months to June 30 but was expected a pick up in the
second half thanks to increased revenues from gas projects.
"Our expectations for the full year remain unchanged," Chief
Executive Rupert Soames said in a statement.
Aggreko said it would pay an interim dividend of 9.11 pence
per share, an increase of 10 percent on same period last year.