* Underlying revenue rises 5 pct, driven by Americas

* Power projects subdued as customers reluctant to spend

* Shares fall 5.7 percent

By Kylie MacLellan

LONDON, Aug 1 Temporary power provider Aggreko reported a rise in first-half revenues on Thursday but gave a cautious outlook as cash-strapped governments remained hesitant to commit to spending, and its shares fell more than 5 percent.

The British firm, whose kit powers major events and covers electricity shortfalls, said underlying revenues rose 5 percent to 760 million pounds ($1.15 billion) in the six months to June 30, below the consensus analyst forecast of 775 million pounds.

Aggreko said trading at its power projects business, which operates power plants to help deal with temporary crises mainly in emerging markets, was subdued.

But it said increased revenues from new gas projects in Mozambique and Cote d'Ivoire in the second half should help offset the impact of fewer U.S. troops in Afghanistan and a fall in business in Japan as it recovers from the 2011 earthquake.

It said its newly introduced heavy fuel oil product was also making good progress, with five contracts signed in four months.

"We are feeling cautious but not nervous ... In the current economic environment our customers are a bit hesitant about actually putting the credit card down on the table," Chief Executive Rupert Soames told Reuters.

"There is a general sense that the next five years will see lower rates of growth in emerging markets than you have seen in the last five years and whilst the lights are flickering no less and there is still strong demand for power, governments have to take conscious decisions to divert money."

Nonetheless the company, which made two profit warnings in as many months towards the end of last year, said its expectations for the full year remain unchanged.

Announcing a 10 percent increase in interim dividend to 9.11 pence per share, Aggreko said it would reduce capital expenditure on its rental fleet due to subdued trading in power projects, estimating spending around 240 million pounds for the year.

Revenue growth was driven by its local business, which provides day-to-day rental of generators such as for oil rigs or events, with a strong performance in its American operations.

Pre-tax profit fell 2 percent to 144 million pounds.

The company's shares fell 5.7 percent to 1,678.9 pence by 0944 GMT.

While analysts remained more positive about Aggreko's longer term prospects, the shares were expected to come under pressure as investors digested the reduced capital expenditure guidance and subdued message on its power projects business.

"Aggreko is likely have a weaker day today," Investec said in a note.