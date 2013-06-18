LONDON, June 18 Temporary power provider Aggreko said it would likely meet expectations in the first half of the year, as it gets back on track after two profit warnings last year led to a volatile period for the FTSE-100 company's shares.

Aggreko said revenues would grow around 5 percent in the six months to end-June and trading profit would be similar to 2012.

The British company said trading at its power projects business, which operates temporary power plants, remained subdued in the first half, with order intake at 400 MW and margins lower than in 2012.

However, revenues at the business should rise in the second half and it expected a strong year from its power equipment rental business, it said, adding that overall group expectations for the year were unchanged.