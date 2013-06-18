LONDON, June 18 Temporary power provider Aggreko
said it would likely meet expectations in the first
half of the year, as it gets back on track after two profit
warnings last year led to a volatile period for the FTSE-100
company's shares.
Aggreko said revenues would grow around 5 percent in the six
months to end-June and trading profit would be similar to 2012.
The British company said trading at its power projects
business, which operates temporary power plants, remained
subdued in the first half, with order intake at 400 MW and
margins lower than in 2012.
However, revenues at the business should rise in the second
half and it expected a strong year from its power equipment
rental business, it said, adding that overall group expectations
for the year were unchanged.