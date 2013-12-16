LONDON Dec 16 Temporary power provider Aggreko said full-year results were likely to be slightly ahead of expectations, driven by increased underlying revenue across its global power business.

The British firm, whose kit powers major events and covers electricity shortfalls, said on Monday underlying revenues for the year to Dec. 31 would be around 3 percent higher and trading profit unchanged on the previous year.

Aggreko, which has been selected as temporary power provider for next year's FIFA World Cup in Brazil and Commonwealth Games in Scotland, said it now expected to generate at least 335 million pounds ($545.3 million) in profit before tax and amortisation.

Analysts had forecast Aggreko's 2013 pretax profit to be around 331 million pounds, Thomson Reuters data show.

Aggreko said underlying revenues should rise by about 8 percent in its Europe, Middle East and Africa division and by about 7 percent in the Americas.

But revenues were expected to fall by around 2 percent in its Power Projects business and by 7 percent in Asia due to the expiry of contracts with Tokyo Electric Power Company.

It said strong cash generation and lower capital expenditure were expected to reduce net debt by 200 million pounds compared to the previous year.