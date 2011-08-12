(Follows alerts)
Aug 12 Ag Growth International Inc , a
maker of portable grain handling equipment, reported a 3 percent
rise in second-quarter profit, but said it expects the second
half of the year to be difficult.
There is a risk of crop deterioration due to a prolonged
heat wave in the United States, the company said in a statement.
The result of a regional 2010 drought is leading to
extremely aggressive pricing in the marketplace in a period of
higher than historical steel costs, it added.
For the April-June quarter, net income was C$12.0 million
($12.1 million), or 91 Canadian cents a share, compared with
C$11.6 million, or 86 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Trade sales for the Winnipeg-based company -- which recently
won projects in Russia, Eastern Europe and Latin America -- rose
16 percent to C$86.1 million, driven by strength in commercial
grain handling.
Shares of the company closed at C$40.44 on Thursday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.991 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)