Nov 14 Canada's Ag Growth International
Inc posted a fall in third-quarter profit as an
unusually dry harvest hurt demand for its portable grain
handling equipment.
July-September profit fell to C$4.6 million, or 36 Canadian
cents a share, from C$15.2 million, or C$1.12 a share, a year
earlier.
Sales fell 6 percent to C$81.8 million.
"Sales of portable grain handling, aeration and temporary
storage equipment were negatively impacted by a fast and dry
harvest in western Canada and an unusual growing season and
reduced crop yields in the United States," Chief Executive Gary
Anderson said in a statement.
Shares of the Winnipeg-based company closed at C$30.75 on
Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
