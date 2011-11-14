(Follows alerts)

Nov 14 Canada's Ag Growth International Inc posted a fall in third-quarter profit as an unusually dry harvest hurt demand for its portable grain handling equipment.

July-September profit fell to C$4.6 million, or 36 Canadian cents a share, from C$15.2 million, or C$1.12 a share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 6 percent to C$81.8 million.

"Sales of portable grain handling, aeration and temporary storage equipment were negatively impacted by a fast and dry harvest in western Canada and an unusual growing season and reduced crop yields in the United States," Chief Executive Gary Anderson said in a statement.

