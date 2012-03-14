March 14 Ag Growth International Inc , a maker of portable grain handling equipment, posted a fourth-quarter profit as strong preseason activity in North America drove post-harvest demand for its equipment .

For the October-December period, net income was C$3.3 million ($3.33 million), or 26 Canadian cents a share, compared with a loss of C$379,000, or 3 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Trade sales rose 36 percent to C$67.0 million. ($1 = 0.9906 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)