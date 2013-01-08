BRIEF-Al Ahleia Insurance FY profit falls
* FY net profit 9 million dinars versus 11.2 million dinars year ago
HONG KONG Jan 8 Chinese property developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday Hong Kong police has formally charged its chairman for indecent assault.
"The board announces that it was informed by Mr. Chen Zhuo Lin, the chairman of the company, on 8 January 2013 that the Hong Kong Police has formally charged him with two counts of indecent assault," Agile said in a statement post on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Agile also said the arrest would have little impact on its normal business operations. Agile shares were down over four percent by lunch break, underperforming the main Hang Seng Index's 0.5 percent fall.
For a copy of the statement, please click: here (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump plans to meet with a group of infrastructure business leaders at the White House on Wednesday, a person briefed on the meeting said.
* Central Bank Of Bahrain rejects cash dividend increase to 12 percent for 2016, 10 percent cash dividend to be distributed Source: (http://bit.ly/2mDEeoZ) Further company coverage: