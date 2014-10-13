(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code for Agile to )

HONG KONG Oct 11 Chinese developer Agile Properties said its chairman has been detained by authorities but the company has applied to the Hong Kong stock exchange to resume share trading on Monday after a week-long suspension.

The company said in a statement on Friday evening that chairman Chen Zhuo Lin was required by Kunming City prosecutor "to stay at a designated residence" since the evening of Sept 30.

In Chen's absence, non executive directors Fion Luk and Chan Cheuk Yin are to be acting co-chairpersons, the company said.

Rating agency Moody's downgraded Agile's corporate family rating and its senior unsecured debt on Friday evening before the company announcement.

"The ratings downgrade reflects our concerns over Agile's higher refinancing risk, against the backdrop of more challenging market conditions, a share trading suspension, and the announced cancellation of its rights issue," said Gerwin Ho, Moody's senior analyst, in a statement.

Agile cancelled its proposed HK$2.8 billion rights issue on Friday.

Trading of Agile's shares in Hong Kong has been suspended since Oct. 3. The real estate company has remained silent on the reason for the trading halt, fuelling speculation about its ability to service its debts.

On Friday, Agile's bonds due in 2017 and 2019 were yielding 14-17 percent, up from 10-12 percent at the start of the week, according to data from Tradeweb. A week ago, the bonds were yielding 7-9 percent. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)