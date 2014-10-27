UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
HONG KONG Oct 27 Struggling Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd has obtained a critical 12-month extension to repay what remains of a $475 million loan due in December, the company said in a stock exchange filing.
Banks including HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered and Hang Seng Bank agreed to extend as much as $265 million of the loan, the company said in a filing on Sunday.
The rest of the loan will be repaid by the net proceeds of a $213 million rights issue Agile announced earlier this month.
The company also won the banks' approval to extend another HK$2.7 billion ($348 million) loan with a greenshoe option of HK$3 billion, with the proviso that Agile would be considered as defaulting on that loan if its current Chairman Chen Zhuo Lin leaves his post, and is not replaced by a person specified by the banks within 15 days, the filing showed. (1 US dollar = 7.7571 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
LONDON, March 12 British homebuilder Bovis has rejected a bid approach from rival Galliford Try but remains in negotiations about a possible deal, the firm said on Sunday, adding it had also rejected a proposal from another suitor, Redrow.
BEIRUT, March 10 Lebanon's finance ministry has mandated Barclays Plc, Byblos Bank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and JPMorgan to refinance a $1.5 billion Eurobond with settlement on March 20 and is planning three tranches, a ministry official said.