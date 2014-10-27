(Adds details, analyst comment, share and bond price)

By Clare Jim and Umesh Desai

HONG KONG Oct 27 Agile Property Holdings Ltd said it has obtained a critical 12-month extension to repay what remains of a $475 million loan due in December, resolving one of the biggest short-term refinancing risks facing the struggling Chinese developer.

Banks including HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered and Hang Seng Bank agreed to extend as much as $265 million of the loan, the company said in a stock exchange filing late on Sunday.

The rest of the loan will be repaid by the net proceeds of a $213 million rights issue Agile announced earlier this month.

News of the refinancing helped to lift Agile's shares, which have languished around five-year lows for the past two weeks. The stock was trading 2.2 percent higher at 0256 GMT, outperforming a 0.93 percent decline in the Hang Seng Index .

Its perpetual bonds traded at 73.5/76.5 cents on the dollar from the previous close of 71.5/72.25. These bonds had traded as low as 66 this month.

Some analysts, however, remained sceptical about the long-term future of Agile, which is saddled with debt and slumping margins amid China's economic slowdown.

"Agile has too much negative news, and it's chairman is still missing; no one would want to try his luck with its shares at this point," said Conita Hung, director of Amicus Asset Management, which does not own any Agile shares.

Agile's shares were hit after it scrapped a proposed $360 million rights issue about two weeks ago and said its billionaire founder and chairman, Chen Zhou Lin, had been detained. The company has also said that one of its executives responsible for overseeing projects in Yunnan and Hainan provinces had disappeared.

In the filing, Agile said it had also won banks' approval to extend another HK$2.7 billion ($348 million) loan with a greenshoe option of HK$3 billion, on condition that Agile would be considered as defaulting on that loan if chairman Chen leaves his post, and is not replaced by a person specified by the banks within 15 days.

Commenting on the refinancing deals, Agile's acting co-chairperson Fion Luk said they reflected "the banks' confidence in the Group's prospect".

Agile said it would launch new projects, as well as expand existing projects, "with diversified strategies" in the fourth quarter to revive sales. It did not give further details.

Agile has yet to provide the reasons behind Chen's detention. Chen's family wealth of $3.2 billion was ranked 51st in China on the 2014 Hurun Rich list and it is unclear whether the company was being targeted over any alleged wrongdoing. (1 US dollar = 7.7571 Hong Kong dollar) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)