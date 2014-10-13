* Agile Property shares close down 17.2 pct

* Agile says recorded 2 bln yuan sales in Golden Week

* In talks with lenders to extend remaining bridge loan

* Shareholders commit to lending $200 mln

* Agile bond yields have doubled in past week (Adds additional comment, detail, share performance)

By Clare Jim, Denny Thomas and Umesh Desai

HONG KONG, Oct 13 Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd, battling an industry slowdown and speculation about ties to China's former security chief, said it is in talks with banks about extending a bridge loan and the founder's family would commit to lending $200 million.

Shares in the company, valued at around $2.1 billion, slumped by as much as 31 percent on Monday to 5-year lows as they resumed trading after a week's halt. The company last week scrapped a proposed $360 million rights issue - which would have gone towards repaying what remains of a $475 million loan due in December - and said its billionaire founder and chairman Chen Zhou Lin had been detained.

Agile said Chen - whose family wealth of $3.2 billion was ranked 51st in China on the 2014 Hurun Rich list - had been required by the prosecutor in Kunming City in southeast China to stay at "a designated residence" since late on Sept 30.

Chinese property companies face tight credit and excess supply as growth in the world's second-largest economy slows. Weaker sales have choked liquidity at some property developers, pushing them to look for fresh sources of funding.

On a call with analysts on Monday, chief financial officer Sam Cheung said Agile was in talks with banks including HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered and Hang Seng Bank about extending the loan. The company, which is currently being run by Chen's wife and brother, would consider other funding options, he added, including another try at a rights offer, equity financing or commercial property sales.

"The rights issue is not off the table and could still be launched once there's clarity about the chairman's situation," said a person familiar with the company's plan. "The market is clearly ready for some form of capital raising - be it rights or a placement - as there's a debt maturity looming."

Cheung said Agile has 6 billion yuan to be repaid this quarter and 7.3 billion yuan in the first half of 2015.

He said the Chen family would commit $200 million to covering the loan. "Shareholders' commitment will be ready within one or two days. So you can rest assured the committed shareholders will continue to support the company. Financially they're very sound," he said.

Agile has not said why Chen was detained, but noted on Monday's call that three plots of land it bought in Yunnan province - part of a 3 billion yuan investment - were acquired through "proper auctions." Kunming is the Yunnan provincial capital.

"FABRICATED" ALLEGATIONS

Bond market observers said a loan rollover would be the most likely solution for Agile, which has other loans outstanding to its long-term relationship lending banks.

In a statement early last week, Agile said online allegations linking the company with Zhou Yongkang, the country's former domestic security chief and the highest-profile figure caught up in Beijing's crackdown on corruption, were "entirely groundless and totally fabricated."

Agile's bond yields jumped last week amid the speculation as to why the company halted trading in its shares. The company has over $2 billion worth of bonds outstanding, and liquidity risks have been elevated since its first-half accounts showed short-term debt was far in excess of its free-to-use cash balance.

Credit analysts warned the company's bonds were unlikely to recoup all their losses. "It will be better for the company if the chairman is released in a week or two without charges. Even then, the bond yields may not go back to the previous 4-7 percent, but settle somewhere in the middle," said Dilip Parameswaran, Hong Kong-based CEO at Asia Credit Advisors. "Overall, Agile will have to curtail land purchases and conserve cash to focus on repaying debt."

Agile's 8.25 percent perpetual bond currently trades at 67/69 cents on the dollar, down from 84/85 over the week and 90 in August.

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's, which put Agile on negative credit watch last week, said the developer faces liquidity pressure - with the bridge loan to refinance, much of its cash trapped in subsidiaries, and weak sales and low cash collection rates so far this year.

"Beside the immediate refinancing risk on the bridge loan, Agile also has short-term debt of 15 billion yuan as of mid-year," said S&P analyst Vincent Lam.

AVOIDING CONTAGION

As the market becomes more concerned about the risks of Chinese property developers in general, analysts predict more transfers of ownership to avoid contagion.

"Longer term, for the growing list of graft-linked developers, we envisage ... they simply engineer transfers of ownership (without triggering Change of Control covenants)," said Owen Gallimore, Singapore-based ANZ senior credit analyst, citing the example of Sunac China Holdings and Greentown China Holdings.

Sunac said in May it would buy a more than 24 percent stake in Greentown, stoking a rally in both companies' shares. Prior to the sale, Greentown sold some China projects to Sunac and raised money via a stake sale to Wharf Holdings as it battled financial difficulties.

Agile said on its Monday call that news of its chairman's detention had not impacted its business, and it recorded sales of more than 2 billion yuan ($327 million) during the Golden Week holiday period.

Helped in part by what came out of the analysts' call, Agile shares reversed some of their losses to close down 17.2 percent on the Hang Seng Index, which ended up 0.24 percent.

(1 US dollar = 6.1250 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Prakash Chakravarti; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)