* Q3 adj EPS $0.77 vs est $0.73
* Q3 rev up 22 pct, beats estimates
* Sees Q4 adj EPS $0.79-$0.81
* Sees Q4 rev $1.74-$1.76 bln vs est $1.76 bln
* Shares down 1.6 pct in extended trading
Aug 15 Electronics testing equipment maker
Agilent Technologies Inc posted quarterly profit ahead of
the market expectations helped by a 13 percent jump in orders,
but forecast a fourth-quarter largely below analysts' average
estimates.
Agilent, which supplies tools to measure voltage variation,
analyze chemical compounds and vacuum pumps among other things,
forecast fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 79-81 cents a
share, on revenue of $1.74-$1.76 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting fourth-quarter earnings
of 81 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $1.76
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, the company posted a net income of
$330 million, or 92 cents a share, up from $205 million, or 58
cents a share, last year.
Excluding special items, it earned 77 cents per share.
Revenue rose 22 percent to $1.69 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 73
cents a share, on revenue of $1.66 billion.
Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company were
down 1.6 percent in trading after the bell. They had closed at
$37.50 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)