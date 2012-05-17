(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Agilent is buying Dako from EQT, not buying the company with EQT)

May 17 Electronics testing equipment maker Agilent Technologies Inc said it would buy Denmark-based cancer diagnostics company Dako from Sweden-based private equity group EQT for $2.2 billion in cash.

The deal, which is expected to close in two months, will immediately add to Agilent's adjusted earnings, Agilent said.

Dako provides antibodies, reagents, scientific instruments and software mainly to customers in pathology laboratories. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)