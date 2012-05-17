BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Agilent is buying Dako from EQT, not buying the company with EQT)
May 17 Electronics testing equipment maker Agilent Technologies Inc said it would buy Denmark-based cancer diagnostics company Dako from Sweden-based private equity group EQT for $2.2 billion in cash.
The deal, which is expected to close in two months, will immediately add to Agilent's adjusted earnings, Agilent said.
Dako provides antibodies, reagents, scientific instruments and software mainly to customers in pathology laboratories. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Japan's SoftBank Corp Group may have renewed interest in combining its Sprint Corp with Deutsche Telekom AG's T-Mobile US Inc , but a deal between the No. 3 and No. 4 U.S. wireless carriers may not make it past U.S. regulators, antitrust experts and industry watchers said.
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: