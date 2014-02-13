MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 13
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 Agilent Technologies Inc cut its full-year adjusted profit forecast, citing lower revenue from its electronic measurement business due to "challenges" in the aerospace and defense market.
Shares of Agilent fell 7 percent in extended trading.
The company said it expected adjusted earnings of $2.96 to $3.16 per share for the full year 2014.
It had earlier forecast $3.03 to $3.33 per share.
Analysts were expecting the company to earn $3.19, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Agilent shares closed at $60.08 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Workers at Cerro Verde began indefinite strike on Friday (Adds analysts' comments, updates prices)
TOKYO, March 13 Asian shares rose on Monday, taking their cue from gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. job data, though the mood was cautious as oil prices plunged to 3 1/2-month lows on fresh worries of oversupply.