May 14 Electronics testing equipment maker
Agilent Technologies Inc posted a better-than-expected
profit as orders rose in its core business, and forecast
third-quarter revenue above estimates.
The company, which is also into chemical analysis and life
sciences, expects to earn 82 cents to 84 cents a share on an
adjusted basis on revenue of $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion in
the third quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 83 cents per
share on revenue of $1.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, net income rose to $255 million, or
72 cents per share, from $200 million, or 56 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 78 cents per share,
beating estimates of 73 cents.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $1.73 billion, beating estimates
of $1.71 billion. Orders rose 8 percent to $1.84 billion.
Shares of the company were up 3 percent after market. They
closed at $38.90 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)