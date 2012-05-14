* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.82-$0.84 vs est $0.83

* Sees Q3 rev $1.77 bln-$1.79 bln ve est $1.76 bln

* Q2 adj EPS $0.78 vs est $0.73

* Q2 revenue $1.73 bln vs est $1.71 bln

May 14 Electronics testing equipment maker Agilent Technologies Inc posted a better-than-expected profit as orders rose in its core business, and forecast third-quarter revenue above estimates.

The company, which is also into chemical analysis and life sciences, expects to earn 82 cents to 84 cents a share on an adjusted basis on revenue of $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion in the third quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 83 cents per share on revenue of $1.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, net income rose to $255 million, or 72 cents per share, from $200 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 78 cents per share, beating estimates of 73 cents.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $1.73 billion, beating estimates of $1.71 billion. Orders rose 8 percent to $1.84 billion.

Shares of the company were up 3 percent after market. They closed at $38.90 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)