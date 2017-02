KUWAIT Nov 14 Kuwait's Agility, the logistics firm facing U.S. fraud charges, posted a 42 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Monday.

Net profit in the three months to Sept. 30 came in at 8.1 million Kuwaiti dinars ($29.4 million), compared with net profit of 13.9 million dinars in the year earlier period, Agility said in a statement. ($1 = 0.276 Kuwaiti Dinars) (Reporting by Eman Goma, Editing by Dinesh Nair)