KUWAIT Oct 11 Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility on Tuesday denied reports that it won a military contract worth up to $700 million, adding its shares will begin trading on the Gulf Arab state's bourse after being halted the previous day.

"The firm wants to clarify that it is normal for it to compete on tenders and contracts within the context of its operations, and it always announces its deals according to the disclosures law," Agility said in a statement on the Kuwaiti bourse website.

Kuwaiti daily newspaper al-Rai said in an unsourced report on Monday that information has been circulating that Agility won a military contract worth between $600 million to $700 million. (Reporting by Eman Goma, Editing by Dinesh Nair)