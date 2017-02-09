DUBAI Feb 9 Kuwaiti logistics conglomerate
Agility said on Thursday it was seeking to settle by
arbitration a $380 million dispute with Iraq's government over
the company's investment in the Iraqi telecommunications
industry.
Agility has filed for arbitration at the International
Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, which is part of
the World Bank group and handles disputes between international
investors, Agility said in a statement.
The company said Iraq had "indirectly confiscated" its
investment, which was worth over $380 million, and violated a
bilateral protocol between Kuwait and Iraq on encouraging the
movement of capital and investment between the two countries.
The statement did not give any details of Agility's
complaint. Officials at the company and in Iraq's government
could not be reached for comment.
In March 2011 Agility and France Telecom, now called Orange,
, said they would acquire a 44 percent stake in Iraqi
mobile telecoms operator Korek Telecom. The two groups would
form a joint venture, 54 percent owned by Agility, to control
the stake.
Agility was to contribute convertible debt and inject an
additional $50 million for its 24 percent indirect stake, with
France Telecom paying $245 million for its 20 percent indirect
stake while extending a $185 million, four-year loan to the
Iraqi firm. A spokesman for Korek could not be reached for
comment on Thursday.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Greg Mahlich)