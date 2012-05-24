(Corrects US$ conversions in headline and first paragraph)

SYDNEY May 24 Australia's AGL Energy launched a A$900 million ($875 million) share sale on Thursday after winning approval from Australia's competition watchdog to take full control of Victoria state's largest power station for A$448 million.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it had concluded that the strong competition provided by other generators, as well potential for new investment, would be likely to preserve competition.

AGL immediately launched a 1 for 6 rights share offer at A$11.60 each, a 22 percent discount to its closing price on Wednesday. The proceeds would be used to fund the deal and pay off a part of the debt owed by the target.

AGL in February said it planned to take full control of Loy Yang A Power station by buying out the 67.5 percent stake it does not already own from Japan's Tepco and investment funds. Loy Yang A provides 30 percent of Victoria's electricity.{ID:nL4E8DO016]

Under the deal, AGL will buy out Great Energy Alliance Corp, whose shareholders include troubled Tokyo Electric Power Co , which has a 32.5 percent stake, Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity and Australian superannuation funds.

The deal is expected to add to AGL's earnings from fiscal 2013. AGL has said Loy Yang A is expected to remain one of the lowest cost generators in Australia's national electricity market thanks to cheap brown coal and A$1 billion in free carbon permits.

