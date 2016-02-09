SYDNEY Feb 10 Australia's second-largest energy
retailer AGL Energy Ltd on Wednesday reported a
statutory loss after tax of A$449 million ($317 million)
after writing down the value of its gas exploration and
production business.
The loss for the six months ended Dec. 31 compared with a
A$308 million profit a year ago. Underlying earnings rose 24.2
percent to A$375 million, broadly in line with analyst
expectations.
AGL said its full year underlying profit would be in the
upper half of a guidance range of A$650 to A$720 million,
"subject to normal trading conditions for the remainder of the
year."
The company declared an interim dividend of 32.0 Australian
cents per share fully franked, up two cents per share from a
year ago.
AGL last week announced it had quit its coal-seam gas
business as plunging oil prices undermined the economics of the
projects, highlighting the pressure on Australia's energy
industry.
($1 = 1.4148 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Grant McCool)