MELBOURNE Nov 14 AGL Energy is
considering importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) to
southeastern Australia from 2021, in a move that could ease the
grip on supply that four producers led by ExxonMobil Corp
hold in the region.
Australia is on track to become the world's top exporter of
LNG, but that is paradoxically creating a shortage at home as
gas is pulled away from local markets in the southeast.
AGL on Monday said it was running a A$17 million ($13
million) study on building an LNG import terminal and aimed to
make a final investment decision in 2018-19 on a project that it
estimated would cost between A$200 million and A$300 million.
It has identified a number of sites and a terminal could be
available by 2021, according to slides prepared for its investor
day on Monday.
A map highlighted imports could come from as far away as
Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States and Asia,
despite the fact that by then Australia will have 10 plants
exporting LNG.
"We are really staring through the looking glass when the
world's largest exporter of LNG is considering importing gas in
the face of unaffordable domestic prices," said Bruce Robertson,
an analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial
Analysis.
In a taste of what would happen without new sources of gas,
prices in Victoria rocketed in July to six times the level of
Asian LNG during a cold snap, as demand had to be met with gas
diverted from LNG plants in Queensland and piped roughly 2,000
kilometres south.
The gas price spike highlighted concerns raised earlier this
year by Australia's competition regulator about the grip that
ExxonMobil, BHP Billiton , Origin Energy
and Santos have on domestic gas supply.
The watchdog also flagged that hefty charges on unregulated
pipelines were limiting movements of gas and warned that state
bans on onshore gas drilling were also curbing new supply.
The Australian Energy Market Operator sees a shortfall in
domestic gas looming after 2019.
($1 = 1.3256 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford)