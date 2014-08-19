SYDNEY Aug 20 AGL Energy Ltd,
Australia's No. 2 gas and electricity retailer by sales, on
Wednesday booked a 3.9 percent fall in underlying annual net
profit as it experienced a warmer-than- expected winter and
demand for energy fell.
Underlying net profit came in at A$562 million ($522.66
million) for the year to June 30, in line with the guidance it
gave last month, compared with A$585 million the previous year.
Underlying profit excludes gains from revaluing financial
instruments.
AGL also announced an A$1.2 billion renounceable rights
issue to help pay for its A$1.5 billion acquisition of two New
South Wales state-owned power stations.
(1 US dollar = 1.0753 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jan Paschal)