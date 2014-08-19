* FY2014 net profit A$562 mln vs A$585 mln
* Launches A$1.2 bln rights issue to buy power stations
* Sees sales increasing as LNG exports start
(Adds details on earnings and rights issue, CEO comments)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Aug 20 AGL Energy Ltd,
Australia's No. 2 gas and electricity retailer by sales, on
Wednesday booked a 3.9 percent fall in annual net profit as a
warmer-than-expected winter hit energy demand.
Underlying net profit came in at A$562 million ($522.66
million) for the year to June 30, in line with the guidance it
gave last month, compared with A$585 million the previous year.
Underlying profit excludes gains from revaluing financial
instruments.
AGL also launched an A$1.23 billion renounceable rights
issue to help pay for its A$1.5 billion acquisition of two New
South Wales state-owned power stations.
Under the offer, AGL will issue new shares for A$11.00, a
23.3 percent discount to the stock's last closing price of
A$14.68. AGL's shares were in a trading halt on Wednesday as it
kicked off the sale of the new shares.
Australian energy retailers are diversifying as consumers
use less energy to avoid paying increasingly high power bills.
AGL says buying MacGen will nearly double its generation
capacity and give it exposure to more of the Australian market
as the country exports more of its energy.
AGL Chief Executive Officer Michael Fraser told Reuters
consumer demand for energy was falling but "on the supply side,
that has been distorted" by renewable energy firms boosting
production to get government rebates, and by a supply glut
caused by delays in exporting Australian liquefied natural gas.
AGL in a statement on Wednesday repeated its warning from
last month that the government's move to repeal a carbon tax
would cut its earnings by A$186 million in the current financial
year because of lost subsidies.
For the 2014 financial year, AGL said revenue fell 1.8
percent. Statutory net profit including A$290 million in
significant items the previous year, jumped 52 percent.
AGL declared a final dividend of A$0.33, unchanged from the
previous year.
(1 US dollar = 1.0753 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jan Paschal)