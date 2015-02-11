MELBOURNE Feb 11 Australia's AGL Energy Ltd is on track to meet its annual profit target after a forecast-beating first half, helped by hedging of oil-linked gas sales and its acquisition of Macquarie Generation.

The country's second-largest power and gas company has had to rely on cost cuts and acquisitions to counteract the impact of falling energy consumption, and last year bought Macquarie for A$1.5 billion, which gave AGL two power stations.

That has gone some way to offset the loss of government assistance at its Loy Yang coal-fired power plant as well as a slide in the value of carbon credits from its renewable energy assets when the current conservative government repealed Australia's carbon tax.

AGL's underlying profit rose 25 percent to A$302 million ($235 million) for the six months to December from a year earlier. Goldman Sachs had expected an underlying profit of A$267 million.

"It looks like a positive first half for them, which would put them more at the top end of their full-year guidance range," said CLSA analyst Baden Moore.

AGL said it expects its second-half underlying profit to be roughly in line with the first half, which would land it in the middle of its full-year profit outlook range of A$575 million to A$635 million.

Shares in AGL rose 2.8 percent, outpacing a 0.1 percent rise in the broader market.

First-half earnings benefited from an increase in wholesale gas sales to BG Group's Queensland Curtis LNG liquefied natural gas project. While pricing of that gas was oil-linked, AGL was shielded from the recent oil price slide through hedges locked in at higher prices.

CEO Michael Fraser said AGL expects to sell more surplus gas in Queensland in 2016-2017, but those sales would not benefit from those hedges.

"If oil prices stay where they are, it means we'll realise a lower profit from those sales," Fraser told Reuters in a phone interview.

He added that would be slightly offset by the weaker Australian dollar, as the oil-linked sales were denominated in U.S. dollars.

($1 = 1.2872 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul)