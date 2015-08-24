PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 24 U.S. power producer Southern Co said it will buy AGL Resources for about $8 billion in cash, creating the second-largest utility company in the country by customers.
AGL shareholders will get $66 for every share held, a 38 percent premium to the stock's Friday close. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* P10 Industries Inc.,formerly Active Power Inc., files for reorganization under Chapter 11, announces new investor, while preserving shareholder value