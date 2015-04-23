* Very few directors rejected at AGMs
* Alliance Trust, VW, Vivendi all raising investor ire
By Simon Jessop and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, April 23 After taking top executives to
task over excessive pay and bonuses, investors are slowly
turning their attention to the role of the chairperson, as
concern about weak governance grows.
As the person responsible for hiring and firing the chief
executive and ensuring company strategy is on track, the chair
is crucial to protecting shareholder returns over the long term,
even though few ever find themselves rejected at the company's
annual meeting.
But as pension funds and other long-term asset owners demand
investment firms be more active stewards of their stock, some
money managers are reconsidering how they rate chairpersons,
with a view to making them more accountable for company
performance.
"I'm not sure shareholders as a whole are particularly good
at that. I think there's a little bit of an unwillingness to
take a view on individuals and, frankly, I think we need to do
that more," said Paul Lee, head of corporate governance at
Aberdeen Asset Management.
UK fund firm trade body the Investment Association and
consultancy EY recently launched a report calling for investors
to engage more in how companies are run, including around the
'lynchpin' chair role.
"The majority of chairmen understand the role but we
sometimes find the board doesn't intervene as quickly as we
would like. They sometimes give the benefit of the doubt," said
Shade Duffy, head of corporate governance at AXA Investment
Managers, the fund arm of French insurer AXA.
"That's why we think it's important for chairmen to have a
good relationship with investors, so they can access what
markets think about the performance of the company and
executives."
COUNTRY BY COUNTRY
Investor willingness to voice displeasure at a chair during
the annual meeting, at which pay deals, board composition and
other plans are rubber-stamped, differs from country to country.
In Britain, which leads the world in many aspects of
governance, concerns with the chair are usually raised behind
closed doors as part of an 'engagement' approach. Chairs in
continental Europe, meanwhile, can be much less responsive.
National differences in the way boards are run can make it
difficult for investors to influence company leadership in the
same way. In France, for example, the CEO and chair are more
often one and the same person, while in Germany the CEO leads
the management board and the chair heads up the supervisory
board.
But the need to make good decisions about those in charge is
clear, said Hans-Christoph Hirt, director at investor advisory
service Hermes EOS.
"We do not want to be running a company but we do want to
make sure the right people are. Too much of our time is eaten up
by talking about remuneration rather than the people on the
board," he said.
Recent examples of corporate governance issues rattling
investors include that of German carmaker VW, where
Chairman and key shareholder Ferdinand Piech's public attack on
the performance of the firm's CEO sparked a 10 percent slide in
the company's share price.
In France, meanwhile, media company Vivendi's
chairman, chief executive and biggest shareholder Vincent
Bollore has tightened his grip on the company by securing double
voting rights despite just over half of shareholder votes being
cast against the motion.
While still early days for the 2015 annual general meeting
season in Britain, there have also been some high-profile
'oppose' recommendations made by shareholder advisory firms,
including one against Chairman Douglas Flint at lender HSBC
ahead of Friday's AGM, amid concerns over his executive
duties.
Recent history, however, shows the bar for most investors to
vote against a chair has been set pretty high, reflecting
concerns that a heavy vote against management could hurt the
share price.
"Voting is an important tool but the discussions you have
with a chairman six to nine months or so before an AGM are much
more important," Hirt said.
Data from shareholder advisory firm Manifest showed just 134
of more than 15,000 director elections or re-elections at the
UK's 350 biggest firms had received dissent equal to or greater
than 30 percent of the votes in the five years to Jan. 2015.
Just 15 resolutions had 'against' votes of more than 50
percent of the votes cast.
"It's a very rare occurrence for a chairman to be voted
off," said Sarah Wilson, at Manifest. "A chairman would probably
leave rather than face a negative vote ... voting against a
chairman is a nuclear option."
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)