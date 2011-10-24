MUMBAI Oct 24 Diversified U.S. manufacturer
United Technologies Corp is likely to acquire Agnice
Fire Protection for 3.5 billion rupees ($70 million) to boost
its building management business in India, the Times of India
reported on Monday.
The deal with Chennai-based Agnice, which provides fire
protection services to large commercial and residential
buildings, oil and gas industry and power plants, is in an
advanced stage, the paper said, quoting unnamed sources.
The deal is part of United Technologies' plan to accelerate
India revenues to $2.5 billion by 2015, from $500 million now,
the paper said.
The American firm already has a strong presence in India
through its Carrier air conditioners and Otis elevators.
United Technologies and Agnice officials could not
immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 49.9 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)