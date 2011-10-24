MUMBAI Oct 24 Diversified U.S. manufacturer United Technologies Corp is likely to acquire Agnice Fire Protection for 3.5 billion rupees ($70 million) to boost its building management business in India, the Times of India reported on Monday.

The deal with Chennai-based Agnice, which provides fire protection services to large commercial and residential buildings, oil and gas industry and power plants, is in an advanced stage, the paper said, quoting unnamed sources.

The deal is part of United Technologies' plan to accelerate India revenues to $2.5 billion by 2015, from $500 million now, the paper said.

The American firm already has a strong presence in India through its Carrier air conditioners and Otis elevators.

United Technologies and Agnice officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

($1 = 49.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)