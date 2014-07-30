(Adds updated forecast, context on acquisition, analyst
July 30 Canadian gold producer Agnico Eagle
Mines Ltd reported a second-quarter profit on Wednesday
compared with a loss a year earlier, as gold production jumped
and costs improved.
The miner boosted its gold production forecast for 2014 by
13 percent, to 1.35 million ounces, citing its recent
acquisition of part of the Canadian Malartic mine as well as
good performance at other operations.
Grades improved at the Meadowbank mine in Nunavut, northern
Canada. Company-wide, average cash costs per ounce of gold fell
to $725 from $907 on a by-product basis, deducting revenue from
other metals.
In April, Agnico and Yamana Gold Inc agreed to buy
most of Osisko Mining Corp's assets, including Canadian
Malartic, located in the province of Quebec, in a deal then
valued at C$3.9 billion.
Agnico reported earnings of $37.7 million, or 20 cents a
share, compared with a loss of $24.4 million, or 14 cents, a
year earlier. Revenue rose to $437.8 million from $336.4
million. Excluding a non-cash currency loss and other unusual
items, earnings were $52.8 million, or 28 cents a share.
Analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings of 30
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Diane
Craft)