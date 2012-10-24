Oct 24 Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd reported
a quarterly profit on record gold production on Wednesday and
boosted its output forecast for the year by 5 percent.
The gold miner's earnings rose to $106.3 million, or 62
cents a share, in the quarter ended Sept 30. That compared with
a loss of $81.6 million, or 48 cents a share, in the
year-earlier period, when a charge related to the write-off of
its Goldex mine in Quebec weighed on results.
Excluding one-time items, net income was $131.5 million, or
$0.77 per share. The year-ago adjusted net income was $101.9
million, or $0.60 per share.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $537.8 million, as the miner
produced a record 286,971 ounces of gold in the quarter.
Agnico said it now expects to produce some 1.03 million
ounces of gold in 2012, up from a previous estimate of 975,000
ounces.