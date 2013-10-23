UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Oct 23 Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd reported a 56 percent decline in third-quarter profit on Wednesday due to lower realized metal prices as well as a maintenance shutdown at its Kittila mine in Finland.
The gold miner's net income was $47.3 million, or 27 cents a share, compared with $106.3 million, or 62 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.