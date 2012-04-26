BRIEF-FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25 MLN DEBENTURE
TORONTO, April 26 Canadian gold miner Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd reported a 73 percent increase in its quarterly profit on Thursday, driven largely by gains in the price of bullion.
Toronto-based Agnico, which has come through a rough patch following major operational setbacks at two key mines in Canada, reported first-quarter earnings of $78.5 million or 46 cents a share, up from $45.3 million, or 27 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding a one-time tax benefit, stock option expenses and other one-time items profit in the quarter was $101.4 million, or 59 cents a share. (Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by David Gregorio)
* THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.69 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CA INC, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k4FOMr Further company coverage:
* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.54 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2kxDiSj Further company coverage: