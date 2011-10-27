* Q3 loss $0.47/shr vs yr-ago EPS of $0.71
* Agnico says cash position continues to remain solid
* Lowers 2011 production outlook; raises cost forecast
(Adds details on results, outlook; Figures in U.S. dollars,
unless noted)
By Euan Rocha
Oct 26 Agnico-Eagle Mines
reported a third-quarter net loss on Wednesday, as its results
were hurt by a large charge related to the write-off of its
investment in the Goldex mine in Quebec.
Toronto-based Agnico last week said it has shut down the
mine due to water inflow and ground stability concerns that made
operating there unsafe for its miners.
"While the suspension of production at Goldex, one of our
lowest cost mines, is extremely disappointing ... our strategy
remains unchanged and we will continue to focus on improving our
business," Chief Executive Sean Boyd said in a statement.
Boyd said while the gold miner had seen operating
improvements at its Kittila mine in Finland and its Meadowbank
mine in the Canadian Arctic, further improvements were still
necessary.
"There is still more work to do, particularly at Meadowbank
where realized gold grades are still below plan," said Boyd.
Earlier this month, Agnico pre-announced strong production
results for the quarter, but the news has since largely been
overshadowed by the company's announcement that it has shutdown
operations at Goldex.
Its shares have fallen more than 20 percent since the
announcement.
Agnico's Toronto-listed shares closed 2.1 percent lower at
C$45.05 on Wednesday.
QUARTERLY RESULTS
The company reported a third-quarter loss of $81.6 million,
or 47 cents a share. That compared with a year-ago profit of
$121.5 million or 71 cents a share.
Excluding the write-off and other one-time items, Agnico
said its profit in the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $101.9
million, or 60 cents a share.
Total cash costs were $563 per ounce, up from $423 per
ounce, a year earlier. Costs rose due to a 7 percent decline in
gold production that resulted largely from lower grade ores
being processed at some of its mines in Canada and Finland.
Agnico cut its gold production forecast for the year and
raised its average operating cost forecast, due to the loss of
its relatively low-cost Goldex mine.
It now expects 2011 gold production of 1.01 million ounces,
down from a prior forecast of 1.08 million ounces. Average cash
costs per ounce in 2011 are now expected to be $575, well above
the prior view of $495.
Agnico said its cash position continues to remain strong,
despite recent setbacks.
The company said with current cash balances, anticipated
cash flows and available bank lines, it believes it remains
fully funded for the development and exploration of its current
pipeline of gold projects in Canada, Finland, Mexico and the
United States.
($1= $1 Canadian)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Carol Bishopric and Vinu
Pilakkott)