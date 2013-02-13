BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
TORONTO Feb 13 Canada's Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd posted a profit on Wednesday, a year after it posted a fourth-quarter loss on the partial writedown of the value of its Meadowbank mine in the Canadian Arctic.
The miner also said produced a record 1 million ounces of gold output in 2012 and set its 2013 forecast at 970,000 ounces to 1 million ounces.
Agnico reported a profit of $82.8 million, or 48 cents a share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compared with a loss of $601.4 million, or $3.53 a share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, the company reported a profit of $69.9 million, or 41 cents a share in the quarter. Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 44 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $466.8 million.
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)